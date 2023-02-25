I remember well the first time I was old enough to vote. I was a college student, learning to navigate in a new town, trying to balance success in my classes, my job, and my social and personal life. My wonderful parents and my excellent public school teachers had taught me that democracy works best when all eligible voters participate, when every voice is heard. I was excited to be able to vote, and I appreciated very much that I could vote on my campus. It made it easily accessible for all of us to be able to vote near where we lived and worked. Because of that positive first experience, when I felt welcomed and needed as a citizen, I have continued to vote faithfully in every election.
I was dismayed, saddened, and angered (but not surprised) to read, in the 2/21/23 New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, that new representative Carrie Isaac has filed House Bill 2390. This bill would make it illegal for any institution of higher learning to be a polling place. Theresa Davis, who wrote the H-Z article, noted that MOVE Texas, a youth voter education and engagement group, is pushing back against the bill as an attempt to silence young voters, and I agree completely with them. Why would Ms. Isaac want to make it more difficult and inconvenient for young, educated people to vote? Does she fear that they might have viewpoints different from hers, perhaps?
We need to speak up and not just let junk (I’m using polite language here!) like this happen. We owe future generations our support and respect. We need to do all we can to encourage them to become voters. They are our future.
