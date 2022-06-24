After over 40 years in operation, the Coleman Co plant in New Braunfels is closing, plant operations manager Richard Hunter said.
Around 150 employees at the plant are expected to be laid off in the coming weeks with 47 employees slated for the end of August, another 55 by Oct. 30 and the remaining employees in early December, Hunter said.
“I remember coming to New Braunfels as a kid to go tubing down the Guadalupe in the ‘80s and ‘90s and remember the Coleman plant always being here,” Hunter said. “It saddens me that I will have to part ways with my team but I am hopeful for their future.”
Hunter made the difficult announcement to plant employees on Wednesday that the plant would discontinue production in October and consolidate business operations to the company’s Wichita plant.
The current Coleman Co plant operations manager is working with the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and several other organizations and groups to help coordinate hiring events and resources to ease the employees leaving the plant.
“They’ve been a tremendous employer and community partner for many years, and we’re very proud of that,” said Jonathan Packer, the president and CEO of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce board. “We’re very confident that we’ll be able to support these employees with additional opportunities that exist with employers already in this community.”
All inquiries regarding the closing of the plant were directed to the media department of Newell Brands, the company that owns the outdoors manufacturing plant, via email and issued the following response:
“To support priorities for the Outdoor & Recreation business, Coleman has made the difficult decision to close this facility at the end of this year and transition operations to our facility in Wichita, KS. We are grateful to those in our New Braunfels facility and are supporting them in identifying new career opportunities,” a corporate spokesperson said.
