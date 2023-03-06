As I’m sure everyone is aware by now, there was an alleged incident of inappropriate behavior between a student and high school teacher. NBPD is currently investigating this incident and NBISD has placed the teacher on administrative leave, according to an email sent by Mr. Chris Smith, principal of NBHS.
First of all, I’m asking everyone to please not start rumors or throw around accusations. That does nothing but spread hatred and despair. This is a time for healing and solitude… something myself and my classmates are unfortunately all too familiar with. We started out our high school careers with the onslaught of COVID and a teacher suicide. The following two years were also affected by not only COVID, but another suicide in each of those years.
We thought we were in the clear this year with only around 50 days of school left. But then we were hit with this news. We’ve had to “grow up” and deal with these adult situations more than any child should have to, and the district has been forced into trying to help us mentally through these situations. Which brings me to my point: New Braunfels High School has ONE Crisis Intervention Counselor who is SHARED with Oak Run Middle School. NBHS has over 2,000 students. That’s 2,000 youths that are affected by this either directly or indirectly. Every student there is affected, and they have ONE person to talk to, and that person is shared with another campus.
This. Is. Not. Acceptable.
If our focus is “Every Student; Every day,” one crisis intervention counselor is unable to provide the services to all students, much less staff, affected by this or any major incident. All we hear on the news when a tragedy happens involving a juvenile is “mental health this and mental health that”… and that’s correct. But what are we, as a district, doing to help curb these incidents? Providing a single person to talk to our struggling children.
We’re constantly getting hit with bond after bond to pay for new schools, or athletic upgrades, or school repairs… but what good are these amenities if our students can’t enjoy them because of personal demons they’re dealing with that they don’t have an outlet to discuss? Even though these incidents I’ve spoken of have all been issues at the high school level, there is definitely a trickle-down effect that impacts every student, teacher, staff member and administrator in our district. Younger siblings see their older ones dealing with these things.
Add to that the impacts that COVID had on these elementary students, and the effect is even greater. We have an entire class of children that began their school careers watching their teachers on a computer screen. That was a crucial moment in a child’s life that should have been in person, with the social and emotional connections that start the building blocks of who they will be as a student and an adult, that they will never get back. We are only just beginning to see the effects of this. Only time will tell how much of a negative impact it had.
Then we have our teachers, staff and administration. Folks that know/have known coworkers from other campuses are impacted. Employees who might feel completely run down and mentally exhausted and just need someone to talk to. Our teachers’ only time to speak to a counselor is during their off period, if they even have one. With only one interventionist on campus, the chances of being able to sit down with them are slim at best.
How many times can someone attempt to ask for help and not be able to get it before they just stop seeking it? How many of these incidents, not just here at home, but nationwide, could be prevented if our schools simply had provided someone to talk to? We expect our staff to be strong for our children, but who do they have to be strong for them? It is way past time that NBISD steps up and takes the mental health of our students and staff seriously.
Find the money. Hire the counselors. Help our children, YOUR children, and our entire staff.
