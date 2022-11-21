The holiday period began Monday for some, but most city and county offices and services will be closed on Thanksgiving or maintain amended hours throughout the week.
Students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts will be off this week until returning to campuses and administrative offices Monday, Nov. 28.
Except for first responders, city, state and federal services will maintain curtailed hours this week. New Braunfels city offices, including Municipal Court, and all Comal County offices will close Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25.
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, New Braunfels Public Library and Westside Community Center close at 6 p.m. and will remain closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Das Rec closes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed Thanksgiving Day. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and resume normal hours beginning Saturday, Nov. 26 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 27 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
There will be no city residential or commercial collections of garbage, recycling or green waste on Thanksgiving Day, with those collections rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 25. Collection days will resume normal schedules beginning Monday, Nov. 28. The city Recycle Center, closed Nov. 25-26, reopens at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
The county’s Recycling Center, 281 Resource Drive in New Braunfels, will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 24-26. Remote recycling drop-offs will not take place on those days.
City parks and recreation administrative offices and Fischer Park Nature Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will be closed Thanksgiving Day but will operate under normal hours the rest of the holiday weekend.
The Fischer Park Splash Pad, Landa Park Aquatic Complex, Paddle Boats and Miniature Golf are closed for the season. All county park facilities will also remain open throughout the weekend.
For more, visit the city (www.newbraunfels.gov) and county (www.co.comal.tx.us) websites. For additional information regarding other specific city facilities or amenities, call 830-221-4000.
Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Thursday. Some grocery stores and retail outlets will be closed or operate for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day — others may extend shopping hours that night ahead of Black Friday, Nov. 25.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 25.
New Braunfels Utilities offices and drive-through will be closed on both days. Customers can report service issues and/or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
Customers can make payments online at nbutexas.com, pay-by-phone at 844-863-7360, use the Western Union convenience pay service at H-E-B grocery stores throughout Comal County or Arlan’s Market in New Braunfels or go to the NBU Night Drop, located at 263 Main Plaza, just off of the drive-thru.
