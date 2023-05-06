Clifton J. Friesenhahn 86 of New Braunfels, Texas died May 2, 2023 at his home.
Clifton was born on January 31, 1937 in Marion, Texas to Jacob and Pauline Friesenhahn.
He graduated from New Braunfels High School. He then served in the US Navy on the USS Lexington for two years. He worked as an automotive mechanic, taught Automotive Mechanics at New Braunfels High School for two years. He then reached his goal of owning his own repair shop and ran that business for over 50 years.
Clifton is survived by his loving wife Connie Friesenhahn, his son and daughter-in-law Darrell and Donna Friesenhahn , his daughter and son-in-law Debi and Monte Althaus, grandchildren Nicole Clark and husband James, Monique Grant and husband Brad, Kristin Althaus and Halie Curtis and husband Colton. He also had 4 great grandchildren Codi Clark, Adelaide Grant, Graelyn Curtis and Gresset Curtis.
Clifton was preceded in death by both his parents, his infant son Joseph Jacob Friesenhahn and Sister Betty Lou Council.
Visitation is set for Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm with the rosary at 6:30 at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral service will be Monday, May 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas followed by graveside service at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. A reception will be held back at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church after graveside.
Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Chapel at Comal, St Peter and Paul Catholic School Charitable Trust (PO Box 310809, New Braunfels, TX 78131), or Hope Hospice.
To leave messages for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.