Clifford B. Friesenhahn

Clifford was born November 1, 1932 on the family farm near Selma, Texas. He attended school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Selma where he learned to speak English since German was his first language. In 1949, he graduated from San Antonio Vocational and Technical High School at age 16 then began working as a plumber. He joined the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 142 in 1950 and was a paying member for 73 years. As a commercial foreman, he built numerous hospitals, hotels, and banks. He was so proud of being the foreman plumber for the Tower of The Americas.
In 1953 he was drafted into the US Army and proudly served in Korea.
Clifford excelled at many hobbies, including bowling at Bracken 9-pin Bowling Club where he was president. He also enjoyed gardening, golf, softball, fishing, washers, dominoes and playing Skat a German card game. He was an avid hunter in South Texas, and truly enjoyed hunting with his 3 buddies. He was a life member of the Salitrillo Liederkranz German singing club.
Clifford helped incorporate the City of Live Oak, Texas, and was the only Marshal the city ever had.
Clifford loved helping others, especially through the work he did at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church. He served as Eucharist Minister, Church Festival chairman, high school CCD instructor for over 25 years, Parish Board member, and St. Michael’s Society which he joined at the age of 18. He was a lifelong member of Catholic Life Insurance where he was on the Board of Directors as Vice-Chairman and President of Selma/Converse Branch.
His true passion and love was serving Christ and the church as a Deacon. He was ordained May 7th 1980. He spent countless hours performing baptisms, rosaries, visiting the sick, assisting with funerals, baptism instructions, Novenas, daily and Sunday masses.
Although he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 78 he never lost his zest for life, loved talking to people and was happy up to the very end.
Clifford was married for 67 years to the love of his life, Marlene. She was the backbone for his service as a deacon, and his care during his illness. The most important thing in Clifford’s life was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clifford is preceded in death by his son Aaron Friesenhahn, parents, Martin and Alma; brothers, Elton, Mathew, Wilbur, Melvin, and sister, Lydia Krizek.
Clifford is survived by his wife Marlene Heideman Friesenhahn; daughters, Gerlyn Friesenhahn, MD (Mark Long), Colette Friesenhahn Albers (Alan); sons, Kevan Friesenhahn (Denise), Blaine Friesenhahn (Mandee); daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Friesenhahn; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Selma, Texas 6:00 PM-7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 31, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Selma, Texas at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at OLPH Selma Cemetery #2. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Clifford’s memory to the OLPH School Endowment Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.
