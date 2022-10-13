The people of Uvalde are still grieving from the terrible tragedy that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers — but a group of six artists, including one based in New Braunfels, are using their talents to help the community heal.
Sandi Kirkwood, the owner of Clay Casa New Braunfels, teamed up with owners of art studios across the country — some who were involved in a memorial wall project after the Las Vegas shooting.
Choosing not to sit idly by when tragedy struck again in Uvalde, one of the artists wanted to do something similar for the small Texas community and contacted Kirkwood, who immediately jumped on board.
“We’re very honored to be part of it,” Kirkwood said. “You see it on the news — you see it far too many times over and over and we just feel so helpless. This is the one thing that we can do to provide a bit of art therapy for them and hopefully, allow them to heal just a little bit.”
The team of artists with help through donations from supply companies and businesses, collected 2,500 tiles to be painted on by the community, survivors and families of those who lost loved ones.
When Kirkwood arrives in Uvalde next week, the artists will set up tile painting locations at two churches and a library in Uvalde for the weekend of Oct. 22 through Oct. 23.
The first two hours at each location will be reserved for Robb Elementary School families, students, faculty, administrators and first responders.
Kirkwood firmly believes art such as painting and music has the power to bring people together, and when used as a form of therapy, can help people heal.
“It gives them a way to express themselves through art and maybe help some of their feelings that they’re unable to express verbally come out through the brush,” Kirkwood said.
Once Uvalde families and residents have committed their work to the tile, they will be taken to some of the artist’s studios where they will glaze each tile using 12 different colors and glazes before firing them in the kiln.
This part of the project is expected to take several months to complete but once finished, the tiles will be incorporated into a permanent mural to honor those who lost their lives.
“These kids and these families, the adults, too at some point, (will) see these tiles that they’ve made later on … they’ll see them in this memorial in some way,” Kirkwood said. “They (like) doing that too because they see something that they’ve made and it helps remind them of the person that they want to remember.”
So far the project has received a little over $4,000 through a GoFundMe campaign. The group of artists are hoping to raise $7,500 to help financially support the project. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-uvalde-memorial-tile-painting-event?member=22132343&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.