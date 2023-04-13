Claude Eugene (Gene) Goodall age 92, passed away the 6th day of April, 2023. He was born March 2, 1931 in Bush City, Kansas, to Claude and Velma Goodall who preceded him in death.
Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joan (Zook) Goodall.
Gene was preceded in death by: A sister, Virginia Lee Goodall and a grandson, Christopher Paul Goodall.
He is survived by: A son, Gary Goodall and his wife Kathy of Georgetown, TX, A son, Keith Goodall and his wife Debra of Chattanooga, TN, Grandson, Kevin Goodall of Sarasota, FL, Granddaughter, Kristin Palafox and husband Steven of San Antonio, TX, Great-Grandson, Ethan and Great-Granddaughter, Olivia of San Antonio, TX, Brother, Ronald Goodall and wife Dorothy of Temple, TX.
Gene spent four years in the U.S. Navy, serving on destroyers. He attained the rate of Machinist Mate First Class.
Gene retired from American General Life Insurance Company in Houston, TX, where he worked for twenty-two years as Chief Engineer, then as Vice President and Building Manager of the American General complex in Houston, TX. After retirement from American General, he worked for ten years as Building Manager for Fluor Daniel, Inc., in Sugar Land, TX.
Gene received the designation of Real Property Manager from the Building Owners and Managers Institute International in 1983.
After living in Houston for 45 years, Gene and Joan moved to New Braunfels, TX, where they were active members of the First United Methodist Church.
His hobby was restoring antique automobiles, and he enjoyed membership in the New Braunfels Area Car Club and also the Special Interest Fords of the 50’s in Houston.
Gene and Joan lived in New Braunfels for 23 years, and have enjoyed living at The Enclave at Round Rock for the past two years.
