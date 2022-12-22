FREDRICKSBURG — In their first district contest of the season, Canyon Lake boys basketball fell to Fredricksburg in a 42-36 overtime thriller Tuesday night.
The Hawks (7-12 overall, 0-1 in district) played a strong defensive game for most of the game, leading 34-24 in the fourth quarter, but the Billies (14-2, 1-0 in district) got the better of them, tying the contest and grabbing the win in the extra period.
The loss is the Hawks’ seventh in their last eight games and is their fifth contest scoring under 40 points.
Both squads had a tough time scoring in the first quarter, with the Billies leading 10-7 to close the period.
The Hawks bolstered their defense in the second quarter, holding Fredricksburg to two points. Canyon Lake went into halftime with a 16-12 lead.
In the third, the Hawks extended the lead to 23-15. Fredericksburg made it a two-score game at 29-24 to close the quarter.
A 3-pointer from junior small forward Mario Aguilar and a bucket from senior Griffen Williams gave the Hawks a 34-24 advantage in the fourth. From this point, Fredricksburg went on an 18-2 run to close the game.
The Billies scored six unanswered to make it a 34-30 contest. Canyon Lake sophomore small forward Carter Williams broke up the monotony with a 2-pointer, but the Billies scored another six unanswered points, forcing the game into overtime tied at 36-36.
In the extra period, Fredericksburg dominated, going 6-0 to win the game.
The Hawks will host Davenport in the new year at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
Hawks fall 78-21 to Billies
FISCHER — Canyon Lake girls basketball lost its second district game of the season, falling to Fredricksburg 78-21 Tuesday night.
The 57-point blowout loss is the Hawks’ worst of the season. Having dropped five of their last six contests, they sit at 6-9 overall and 0-2 in District 27-4A play.
Canyon Lake had a tough night on both sides of the court, allowing 13 three-pointers while scoring less and less throughout the game.
The Billies came into the contest with an 18-2 record and showed their dominance early, finishing the first quarter up 33-9, making seven 3-pointers and ending the period on a 12-0 run.
The Billies scored 17 points in the second, but the Hawks only put up eight points in the period and went into halftime down 50-17.
Fredericksburg kept its pace in the third with a 13-0 run. The Hawks did not score until junior shooting guard Sofia George hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the quarter. It was their only field goal of the quarter, finishing the quarter down 67-20.
The fourth quarter was the Hawks’ worst period of the game, only scoring one point off a free throw from sophomore Mia Vorhis with 2:29 left.
The Billies outscored the Hawks 28-4 in the second half, leading to the lopsided victory.
The Hawks will head on the road to play in the Wimberley HoopFest, a three-day tournament from Dec. 28-30 at Wimberley High School.
