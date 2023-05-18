In light of the city’s 2023 bond passing, the bond’s preliminary schedule was presented to the New Braunfels City Council at Monday’s special meeting.
The total bond costs $140,045,000, with Proposition A priced at $99,330,000.
Proposition A deals with transportation, with all projects having a proposed delivery method of design-bid-build — a more well-known and owner-controlled delivery method.
During Transportation & Capital Improvements Director Garry Ford’s presentation of the bond schedule, he mentioned that some citywide street improvements are in the final design stage — and will be through 2026 — with construction following that.
Improvements include addressing sidewalk and curb gaps, rehabilitating current sidewalks, curbs and streets based on the pavement management program and improving pavement signage and markings.
The scope and fees for citywide intersection improvements are still in negotiation. They will later be brought to the council to then continue to the final design, with construction set for 2024.
The project will include intersection reconstruction, such as upgrading vehicle detection technology, adding pedestrian signals and turn lanes and adding emergency vehicle preemption.
One of the larger projects in Proposition A is Common Street; the scope and negotiations for the design contract are scheduled to start next year.
Additionally, utility relocation will take significant time, as it is predicted to take two years, and construction will follow in 2026.
The Barbarosa Rosa/Saur Lane project is in its final design; right of way (ROW) acquisition will take a year, and construction will begin in 2027.
The design process for Conrads Lane is expected to begin in 2024, with construction starting in 2028.
The Kohlenberg Road project’s final design is funded by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC). The scope and fees are being worked on and will be presented to the EDC in the coming months. Construction is anticipated to start in 2026 after a year’s worth of utility relocation.
Due to the resources available, the South Kowald Lane final designs were pushed back to 2024, with construction starting in 2026.
Solms Road’s design stage was pushed back to 2025, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.
Proposition B consists of the second phase of Mission Hill Park and costs $12,155,000.
Improvements to the 10-acre park include a multilevel observation tower, a canopy walk with access to the tower, hard and soft surface tails with a trailhead, parking, event space and restrooms.
The recommended project delivery method is design-build, as it allows a reduced delivery schedule. The total cost is established at the beginning and the designer and contractor are joined to deliver the project within the budget.
Construction is projected to begin in 2024.
Proposition C deals with the southeast library branch and costs $28,560,000.
The focus of the library will be on families and the youth in the community. Moreover, the library will serve the six schools that are within walking distance.
The library will be 23,250 square feet, and some proposed features include meeting rooms, a public plaza, garden space and study rooms.
The recommended delivery method is construction manager at risk, as it is an established method for facility projects. Additionally, the city would control the cost and design with input from the contractor and architect.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025, with the ROW acquisition in the works this year.
