New Braunfels city leaders ask residents to chime in on the proposed Castell Avenue corridor redesign plan by reviewing the preliminary street designs and providing input and feedback on the conceptual plans during a meeting next week.
An open house, come-and-go-style meeting is set for Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The initiative is focused on translating the public’s preference for the desired streetscape into the preliminary design, as was outlined during the South Castell Master Planning process.
The street redesign proposes improvements that would enhance pedestrian safety and comfort, elevating the experience of walking downtown, as well as addressing drainage and utility concerns from residents and downtown stakeholders.
Economic Development Director Jeff Jewell said enhancing the walkability of the Castell Avenue corridor and making the area safer and more comfortable for all street users is an important effort to the vitality of the downtown environment.
“This is the latest in a series of meetings for this street improvement project, and representatives from the engineering design team as well as city staff will be on hand with the plans and schematics available for review and can answer questions from residents,” Jewell said. “The focus of the design effort takes the feedback from the Castell Avenue master planning process and focuses the engineering design effort within the space of Castell Avenue itself.”
Jewell added that the open house-style meetings make it easier for residents to participate and provide staff with valuable feedback that will be used as the project moves forward to the 2023 Bond Advisory Committee for consideration.
In addition to reviewing the plans and asking questions, attendees can also fill out comment cards at the meeting. Residents unable to attend the meeting can review the plans and provide feedback by visiting the city’s proposed 2023 bond website at www.newbraunfels.gov/3508/Economic-and-Community-Development.
