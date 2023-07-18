The City of New Braunfels is currently in the process of developing its next strategic plan.
This plan will format the city’s vision for the future, guiding principles, mission and strategic priorities.
Furthermore, the strategic plan is a blueprint for the long-term stability of the city’s infrastructure, services, operations and programming.
In addition to allowing an organization to know where it is going and the steps needed to progress, it also allows the organization to know if the plans were successful.
The city has contracted with BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, for assistance in the planning process.
The consulting firm will coordinate with the public, community stakeholders, city administration and city council throughout the process.
According to New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno, making a strategic plan for the city is an intentional and disciplined activity that aims to coordinate the city’s budget with prioritized activities critical to the city’s mission.
If a strategy isn’t used to make future plans, progress toward outcomes important to the community might be negatively affected.
Four project phases comprise the strategic plan: project initiation and planning in spring 2023, evaluation of challenges, opportunities, weaknesses and strengths in summer 2023, creation of the strategic plan in fall 2023 and implementation of the plan in winter 2024.
Currently, the city of New Braunfels is in phase two, which includes getting input from the residents.
Residents can participate in the process by taking a survey to give their opinions on the city’s goals and plans.
The option to provide long-form commentary is accessible on the strategic plan portion of the city’s website as well.
The city will host four community forums to explain the planning process and allow the community to participate further.
Two forums will be hosted on Tuesday, Aug. 29: noon at the NBU Service Center and 6 p.m. at the New Braunfels Public Library.
Two more forums will be held on Aug. 31; at noon. at the New Braunfels Police Department and 6 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic & Convention Center.
Consultants are the most significant waste of taxpayer money. Getting outsiders, who do not live here and have no vested interest in this community, should not get a say in how we should move forward.
