The city of New Braunfels is seeking qualified applicants to join its Solid Waste and Recycling Division team.
Two hiring events are slated to interview applicants and immediately hire for a number of vehicle operator positions.
The hiring events are set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9-11 a.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 3-7 p.m., both at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa Street.
Available positions include:
Solid waste operator — Pay range: $17.18 to $20.61 per hour (may increase depending on experience)
The position performs skilled and semiskilled work operating and driving solid waste and recycling collection vehicles and equipment on daily routes and for special collection events. Although a minimum Class B Commercial Driver’s License is required, the city can assist the employee obtain one. There are advancement opportunities for Operator I, II and III.
“These positions also come with a number of benefits including consistent daytime hours, Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance, paid sick leave and vacation, a two-to-one match on retirement, tuition reimbursement, overtime opportunities and paid training,” said David Ferguson, the communications manager.
Applicants should bring resumes and any necessary documents to accelerate the hiring process, including a CDL (if applicable).
To learn more about the city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division, visit www.newbraunfels.gov/solidwaste.
For a listing of all city employment openings, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cityofnewbraunfels.
