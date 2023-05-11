The City of New Braunfels will pay $175,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit from a Black man who was tased by a white New Braunfels Police Department officer during a traffic stop in Jan. 2020.
New Braunfels resident Clarence Crawford, who is now 46, said in his lawsuit that the “egregious” incident with then-NBPD officer Kaleb Meyer cost him his job and had caused him anxiety, loss of sleep and pain.
The police department released nearly 45 minutes of body-camera and dash-cam footage of the incident in the fall of 2020.
In his original federal lawsuit in January 2021, Crawford’s lawyer said he was “subjected to excessive force, wrongful arrest, and illegal search and seizure” that violated his constitutional rights.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Meyer was stopped beside Crawford at a traffic light.
The lawsuit notes that Crawford’s car did not have tinted windows, so Meyer could have seen that he was a Black man.
When the light turned green, Meyer followed Crawford on northbound I-35 and turned on his sirens and lights.
Meyer then radioed dispatch that he was going to pull the driver over for having a dirty license plate.
The officer was able to correctly read the license plate number to dispatch.
Crawford exited the interstate “at the nearest safe exit” and pulled over in an urgent care parking lot.
The video shows Meyer getting out of his patrol vehicle with his gun pointed at Crawford, who has a cellphone in his right hand.
Crawford places both hands on the steering wheel at the officer’s instructions.
“Please don’t shoot me, officer,” Crawford yells.
Meyer opens the car door and grabs Crawford’s left arm, then instructs him to take his seatbelt off.
The officer holsters his weapon and draws a taser, then pulls Crawford out of the vehicle, and he kneels on the ground.
Meyer pushes Crawford to a face-down position.
“On your face. Get on your face. All the way. Hands in front of you,” Meyer says.
Crawford replies: “What the f– do you want me to do?”
The officer then tases Crawford twice behind the knee.
Meyer handcuffs Crawford and places his hand on Crawford’s back and shoulder.
“What’s your problem?” Meyer says.
“What the f– do you mean what is my problem? You f- just tased me,” Crawford responds.
The officer then tells Crawford that he stopped him for “a dirty license plate,” and said the man could have pulled over sooner.
Meyer holds Crawford down until a female officer arrives.
The female officer helps Crawford into a sitting position.
Crawford turns to Meyer and accuses the officer of pulling him over because he is Black.
In the video, Meyer recounts the incident to several other officers who had arrived on the scene.
Crawford was arrested and booked into the Comal County on charges of fleeing from a police officer and interference with public duties.
The Comal County District Attorney’s Office agreed to drop those charges “in the interest of justice.”
Crawford’s lawyers countered that the damage had already been done, since his arrest is public record.
Crawford said he was fired two weeks after his arrest.
He was driving home from work during the incident.
“Crawford has been medically diagnosed with anxiety, and he suffers from extreme sleep loss,” the original lawsuit said. “He has been prescribed medication for both conditions and suffers significantly in terms of his emotions because of these incidents. Additionally, Mr. Crawford suffers from intermittent pain and numbness behind his knee where the tasing by Meyer was targeted.”
Meyer, who was with NBPD for less than two years, resigned before the footage was released.
Crawford’s attorneys said the officer’s actions were “unreasonable,” and said nothing Crawford did should have prompted the officer to point his weapon or use a taser.
The lawyers also took issue with the lack of a formal investigation into the officer’s conduct.
New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert, who was named in the original lawsuit, retired in Sept. 2020.
At the time of the video’s release, city manager Robert Camareno said the traffic stop gone wrong was an “isolated incident.”
Camareno also said Crawford had been treated “in a manner that is not consistent with the way our officers are trained or expected to handle a situation.”
The city does not admit liability as part of the settlement.
A court document filed on April 18 notes that the case was settled during mediation.
