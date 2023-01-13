Hundreds are expected to march through the streets of New Braunfels in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., whose leadership and nonviolent activism helped advance the civil rights movement.
The march hosted by the New Braunfels MLK Association on Monday, which is a federally recognized holiday observing the fallen minister and civil rights leader’s birthday, will be the eighth time it has been held.
The association was founded by Henry and Gloria Ford after they discovered local schools didn’t let out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and inspired them, along with others, to create the organization.
Its mission is centered around honoring the civil rights legend and supports his teachings through education and activities like the march, which began in 2016 and has been a staple ever since.
“Having the march is to recognize Dr. King’s legacy, and what he was about, and there’s so many people that these days really don’t know what his legacy was or what he was about,” Gloria Ford said. “We want to continue to have it (because) we don’t want his legacy to die out — because of him we have voting rights.”
For the march’s inaugural year organizers were expecting no more than 50 people to show up, but as interest grew so did the number — the march ended up with over 1,200 participants.
“It’s the one time during the year that the City of New Braunfels comes together as residents, as a community, from all backgrounds, from all ethnic backgrounds, from different businesses and organizations and political affiliations, and we all come together to march,” New Braunfels MLK Association President Bishop Michael Franklin said.
The MLK Association is marking the eighth anniversary of the march in New Braunfels with a special addition.
This year the New Braunfels MLK Association is joining forces with Food 4 Kids by collecting food, and some donations will go to the Gruene United Methodist Church’s food programs, which assist with food and housing for homeless individuals and families.
Those planning to drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items can do so at one of three locations along the march route — Prince Solms Park, the Plaza and the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
The annual MLK March begins Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at Prince Solms Park and will carry marchers across the bridge toward the Plaza for a short program before making its way to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Castell Avenue for music and a civic tribute.
The Salvation Army will be at the march’s starting point serving coffee and morning snacks, and transportation by bus will be provided between Prince Solms Park and the Civic Center.
