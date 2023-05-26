On Monday, New Braunfels will honor and mourn those who died while serving in the military.
The city is partnering with organizations to host a Memorial Day ceremony on May 29.
This includes members of the New Braunfels VFW Post No. 7110, cadets from Canyon High School and New Braunfels High School Junior ROTC programs, the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, the Comal Community Band, members of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, American Legion Post No. 179 and former mayor Rusty Brockman, along with additional city officials.
Brockman said that the city is proud to be a part of the commemorative event and encourages New Braunfels residents to attend it, or find time during Memorial Day weekend to honor those who gave their life for the country.
The event will have a wreath placement, a rifle salute, patriotic music, a flag lowering and words from elected officials and speakers.
The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the New Braunfels Veterans Memorial in front of the New Braunfels Police Department Headquarters at 3030 West San Antonio St.
In addition to hosting the annual event, the city will have some closures and modified hours in observance of the national holiday.
Closures on May 29 include City Hall, the Westside Community Center, Municipal Court, the city Recycling Center, the public library, solid waste and recycling administrative offices, parks and recreation administrative offices and the Fischer Park Nature Education Center.
Das Rec will have modified hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and no changes will be made to the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs schedule.
Additionally, commercial and residential recycling and garbage collection will not be changed; green waste, garbage and recycling collection will remain on its normal schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.