When compared to the same month in 2022, sales tax from the month of May that was received in July showed a decrease of 5.8%, or $233,000, in sales taxes.
However, an increase in net May sales tax collections can be seen by 8.4% when the adjustments to the monthly payment are removed.
This difference is due to a sizable positive audit adjustment that was included in the 2022 May payment.
According to New Braunfels Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the release of the May numbers has shown that in the fiscal year 2023, from October through May, total sales tax collections have gone down by 4.4%.
Additionally, Werner said that the net growth of 8.4% is a good sign as the tourism season begins, which generally leads to the fiscal year’s highest monthly collections.
In May, areas such as the food, general services, wholesale and retail industries had increases in the double-digits, according to Werner.
With two-thirds of the fiscal year already accounted for, sales tax revenues are predicted to reach or surpass the figures included in the 2023 adopted budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.