Elected officials and business leaders will gather in New Braunfels this week as the city hosts the 57th annual Texas Legislative Conference.
The nonpartisan organization focuses on statewide public policy issues.
On Thursday night, the organization will present Nelson Wolff with the Texan of the Year award.
Wolff recently retired as Bexar County Judge, a position that he had served in since 2001.
He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1971 and the Texas Senate in 1973.
Wolff also served on the San Antonio City Council, and was San Antonio mayor from 1991 to 1995.
He initiated bonds that built the Tobin Center for Fine Arts and improved the AT&T Center and the San Antonio River.
Wolff was also instrumental in bringing the Toyota manufacturing plant to Bexar County.
Previous Texan of the Year awardees include Lady Bird Johnson, Red McCombs, John Cornyn and George Strait.
Friday’s conference will include a presentation of the Edmund Kuempel Public Service Scholarship and a keynote speech by Toyota Manufacturing Texas President Kevin Voelkel.
A panel of representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Economic Development Council will discuss a sustainable economic future for Texas.
County judges and state Rep. Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande City) will lead a panel on immigration and border security.
Journalists from Dallas and Austin will then host a media panel.
Tony Bennett, president and CEO of the Texas Association of Manufacturers, will deliver this year’s closing address.
The event at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center is sponsored by the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are available at chamberinnewbraunfels.com/texas-legislative-conference/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.