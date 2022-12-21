The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the area with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees on Thursday night and into the morning accompanied by heavy wind chills reaching anywhere from 10 to -10 degrees, said the City’s Director of Communications and Community Engagement Jenna Vinson.
Ahead of the massive cold front the City of New Braunfels is planning to provide shelter, and supply equipment and supplies to emergency response teams.
The American Red Cross, Gruene United Methodist Church and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will have volunteers in place to provide assistance with equipment and supplies on standby.
The New Braunfels Housing Partners First Footing program is setting up shelter at Edelweiss Inn for those without shelter, and will be available on evenings when temperatures reach below 45 degrees.
For additional information on the shelter call 830-327-5292.
If the need arises, the city will also open warming centers, which will be announced on the city’s website along with social media.
With the events of mid-February 2021 that left thousands without power still weighing heavily on residents’ minds, the city’s Public Works Department is on call to weatherproof the roads if there’s rain, which is not forecasted.
Any road closures associated with the weather will be posted on the city’s website at www.newbraunfels.gov/roadclosures/ .
Like most extreme weather events, the frigid temperatures have the potential to cause power and water outages. To report or track any outages in the area visit nbutexas.com/report-an-outage.
The city is also encouraging residents to take necessary safety precautions against the cold weather.
To protect yourself and others from the cold, dress in warm layers, and check in on senior citizens along with their neighbors.
Pets should be taken inside — if it’s too cold for humans, it’s most likely too cold for them, according to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area Executive Director Sarah Hammond.
To keep plants safe from frost damage, the city suggests bringing potted plants inside while covering any outdoor plants with sheets or towels.
As temperatures drop below freezing, pipes have the potential to freeze and burst, creating water leaks.
The best way to prevent pipes from freezing is to cover any outdoor pipes and leave faucets on a slow drip.
“In case of a water leak, customers should know where their main water shut-off valve is located,” New Braunfels Utilities said. “Most homes have a master valve or the main water shut-off that will allow turning off all the water coming in the house. If a leak is suspected, turn the water off at the main shut-off valve.”
For a guide on how to turn off a water valve or for more safety tips visit nbutexas.com/winter-freeze-tips.
