A boards and commissions open house is being hosted by the city of New Braunfels; the open house will take place on Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Westside Community Center.
At the event, residents will be able to learn more about the city’s different boards and commissions while also having the convenience to fill out applications to apply for open positions.
According to City Secretary Gale Wilkinson, the commissions and boards give recommendations to the city council and are a way to directly impact decisions made locally.
Commissions and boards that have spring appointments will be focused on during the open house.
The Airport Advisory Board, Arts Commission, Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board, Heritage Commission and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners each have two seats available.
The Ethics Commission, Planning Commission, Traffic & Transportation Advisory Board, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ #1) — Creekside and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ #3) — Downtown New Braunfels each have three seats available.
The Downtown Board, Watershed Advisory Committee and Zoning Board of Adjustment each have four seats available.
The Construction Board of Appeals has 11 seats available, while the Historic Landmark Committee is full but still accepting applications for potential unexpired terms.
The open house will provide the opportunity to speak with the commission and board liaisons; there will also be laptops available for those interested in applying for a seat.
More information can be found at www.newbraunfels.gov/boards and applications can be found at www.newbraunfels.gov/apply .
