The city of New Braunfels is now accepting applications for its boards and commissions that have fall appointments.
The committees accepting applications include the Animal Services Advisory Board, Building Standards Commission, Cemetery Committee, Civil Service Commission, Community Development Advisory Committee, Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board, Library Board, New Braunfels Economic Development Council (4B Board), New Braunfels Utilities Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Partnership Committee, River Advisory Committee and Workforce Housing Advisory Committee.
“The city of New Braunfels values the participation of our citizens who sit on our boards and commissions,” City Secretary Gayle Wilkinson said. “They are able to offer many different skill sets for the betterment of our community. Our online application process is user-friendly and includes a fillable application with the availability to upload both resumes and cover letters.”
Applications are due by Sept. 30. Appointments under the fall term will end on Nov. 30 each year, with the new appointment beginning Dec. 1.
Interested residents can visit the City Boards and Commissions section of the city’s website at https://onboard.nbtexas.org/apply/ to fill out the short application.
Some boards and commissions have different eligibility requirements. Each application will be reviewed to ensure those are met.
Those appointed to serve on a board or commission must complete one hour of training on the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Last year, New Braunfels City Council members approved a measure aligning all terms for city board and commissions and set up a twice-yearly appointment process.
The ordinance sets all terms for the city’s 31 boards and commissions to start either Dec. 1 or June 1, with appointments to fill vacancies with unexpired terms to be made at any time.
For a detailed description of each committee, including potential eligibility requirements, visit www.newbraunfels.gov/396/Boards-Commissions.
