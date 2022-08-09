New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved a tax note issuance not to exceed $10 million to support the purchase of public safety vehicles and equipment and fund improvements to a fire station facility that were initially under consideration for a 2023 bond election ballot.
The items and initiatives supported by the tax note proceeds include public safety radio replacement, a replacement ladder truck for the fire department, renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 5 and a police command vehicle replacement.
The approval authorizes a parameter sale, which sets the minimum and maximum parameters for the issuance and sale of the tax note and designates the city manager, assistant city manager and finance director as the pricing officers.
The parameters for the issuance are: maximum par to be issued, $10 million; maximum interest rate, 4.5%; and maximum maturity, Feb. 1, 2029.
At a June 29 City Council retreat, members directed city staffers to move forward with a tax note to support several critical public safety initiatives considered for the proposed 2023 bond program.
The Bond Advisory Committee and City Council indicated a preference to determine an alternative funding strategy to support these projects, City Manager Robert Camareno said during a proposed fiscal year 2023 budget presentation on Monday.
“This will allow this equipment and these initiatives to be able to be made now and avoid them competing with other projects that could be considered on the 2023 bond program,” Camareno said.
Approval of the item allows the city to initiate the equipment and projects earlier, mitigating supply chain concerns and cost increases.
In addition, it forgoes these items having to compete with other projects in consideration for the 2023 bond program.
The debt service associated with the tax note has been incorporated within the interest and sinking rate of 20.89 per $100 valuation for the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
In a related item, council members approved a bond issuance not to exceed $16.06 million to support projects in the 2013 and 2019 bond programs.
About $2.55 million of the amount represents the final issuance for the 2013 bond program, with the bond proceeds utilized to support drainage projects.
About $13.52 million represents the final issuance for the 2019 bond program, with proceeds supporting street projects on Klein Road, Goodwin Lane, Conrads Lane, the extensions of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and Business 81 as well as a citywide streets improvement program and public safety facilities projects.
The approval also authorizes a parameter sale for the bonds. Those parameters include: maximum par to be issued, $16.06 million; maximum interest rate, 4.5%; and maximum maturity, Feb. 1, 2042.
The proposed interest and sinking rate for the fiscal year 2023 budget includes the annual debt service associated with this bond issuance.
