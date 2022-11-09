The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has recognized the city of New Braunfels with a Triple Crown Award for fiscal year 2020.
It’s the second year the city has been recognized by the Chicago-based organization that advances government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
“Our team is very proud to have been awarded the Triple Crown by GFOA two years in a row,” said Director of Finance Sandy Paulos. “This award highlights the ongoing efforts of the entire Finance Department to increase transparency and provide meaningful resources to residents about the financial position of their City government.”
The Triple Crown Award recognizes governments who have received their Certificate of Achievement
for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
New Braunfels is one of only 317 Triple Crown Award winners in the United States and Canada for the 2020 fiscal year.
The city’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the Popular Annual Financial Report, the Budget and Plan of Municipal Services, and many other financial resources prepared by the Finance Department, are available for viewing at www.newbraunfels.gov/finance.
