New Braunfels and Comal County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste items such as chemicals and cleaners from 8 a.m. to noon at New Braunfels City Hall Saturday.
Hazardous waste includes products that are toxic, reactive, ignitable or corrosive, according to the City of New Braunfels website. Examples of accepted items include paint, automotive fluid, pool chlorine, drain cleaner, herbicides and lead-acid batteries.
When possible, participants should place their items in properly sealed and labeled containers. Containers of liquid cannot exceed five gallons and products should not be mixed. Participants must bring a state-issued photo ID for verification of eligibility.
Only residential waste will be accepted, meaning commercial and business waste are not eligible to be discarded. Participants should only transport products in their car’s trunk or truck bed. Trailer loads will not be accepted.
The line will begin at the parking lot entrance on Laurel Lane, queuing up on Laurel Lane then going left on Wood Road toward Clearfield Drive. The last person in the car line at noon will be the final participant.
