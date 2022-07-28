New Braunfels City Council members will soon consider an ordinance prohibiting retail pet shops from procuring and selling cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities.
At their meeting in May, members of the city’s Animal Services Advisory Board voted to recommend an ordinance that would allow the sale of cats and dogs in retail establishments if they were obtained from an animal shelter or animal welfare group.
The board’s recommendation also includes an effective date of one year from the date of adoption of the proposed ordinance.
Council members did not take action on the proposed ordinance during their meeting on Monday.
Still, after listening to concerned individuals and stakeholders on both sides of the issue, members came to a consensus calling on city staffers to proceed with crafting and presenting a first reading of the proposal at a future meeting.
Council members also tasked staffers with providing data regarding how many animals at the shelter had come from retail pet shops and whether there was any information indicating a correlation nationally or statewide between retail pet shops and shelter adoption rates.
Although the proposed ordinance does not mention a specific business, most of the attention has centered around Puppyland, which began selling puppies from its New Braunfels MarketPlace storefront nearly a year ago.
The public’s concerns mostly focus on the sourcing of the animals being sold and how they are transported to stores.
Although speakers addressing the council on Monday and previous meetings asserted that Puppyland sources its animals from puppy mills, Puppyland representatives have denied those accusations, stating that the store only sells animals from responsible USDA- licensed breeders, checks breeder inspection reports and offers health warranties.
“They visit their breeders at least once every year — every single breeder that they source from to make sure the operations that are providing them with a puppy is up to par,” said Albert Sardinas, a Washington state-based representative of Puppyland owners Justin and Kayla Kerr. “Higher than the state of Texas standards — higher than the federal government’s standards. The owners of Puppyland also visit with their transportation provider multiple times each year to make sure that the same standard of care you see in their store is maintained from breeder to that store.”
Additional related public concerns include the increase in the community’s pet population and a desire to incentivize the adoption of homeless pets.
Sarah Hammond, executive director of the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area since 2015 and a member of the Animal Service Advisory Board, expressed concern to council members about the number of animals the shelter facility on Morningside Drive takes in.
“Our overall adoption rate has skyrocketed, allowing us to save over 90% of the animals entering our shelter each year, until now,” Hammond said. “The last few months have shown an increase in intake of medium and large dogs in our shelter that has put a strain on our shelter unlike what we’ve ever seen. And it isn’t just New Braunfels. Shelters all over the state have been on ‘Code Red’ status for months, meaning there are just far too many dogs coming in and not enough going out, leaving shelter workers with the impossible task of choosing each day which less-adoptable dogs have to be put to sleep in order to make room for the incoming stays and abandoned dogs that we see every day.”
Crafting an ordinance regulating pet sales in New Braunfels has been a long process that started late last year.
At its regular meeting in October, the Animal Services Advisory Board discussed regulating the sale of dogs and cats within commercial animal establishments.
The issue came to the attention of city staffers and board members in response to the opening of Puppyland, which prompted residents and others to speak during the citizens communication portion of City Council meetings.
The board discussed options for potential ordinances at two subsequent meetings. City staffers and board members met and visited with vested parties as well.
In their deliberations, the board examined similar ordinances in other Texas cities.
In San Antonio, a pet shop “shall not lease, offer for sale, trade, give away or otherwise transfer a cat or dog unless the cat or dog was obtained from a city or county animal shelter, an animal control agency or an animal rescue organization licensed by the department.”
That ordinance went into effect last year.
In Fort Worth, a person “commits an offense if the person exchanges a cat or dog for consideration, regardless of the age of the cat or dog, at a location other than where the cat or dog was born.”
Similar to New Braunfels’ proposed ordinance, Waco and College Station ban retail sales of dogs and cats unless they come from a shelter or welfare group.
A proposed state House bill with similar provisions failed to pass during the 2021 legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.