According to the unofficial results from Comal County, New Braunfels residents approved all three propositions from the City of New Braunfels’ 2023 bond.
The 2023 bond’s total cost is $140,045,000 and is projected not to cause an increase in the city tax rate.
Proposition A dealt with transportation, such as road widening, rehabilitating curbs, street pavement and improving intersections. The cost of Prop A made up 71% of the total bond cost, $99,330,000.
Of the 6,543 total votes, 4,660 residents (71.22%) voted for Proposition A, while 1,883 (28.78%) voted against the proposition.
Proposition B pertained to phase two of Mission Hill Park; some improvements to the 10-acre park include hard and soft trails, an observation tower, opportunities for plant and wildlife habitat protection and opportunities for historical and environmental education.
The total cost of Prop B is $12,155,000, or 9% of the total bond cost.
Out of the 6,525 total votes, 3,711 were for Proposition B, or 56.87%. The other 2,814 voters were against Prop B, or 43.13%.
Proposition C referred to a new southeast library branch project totaling $28,560,000, or 20% of the total bond.
This library will serve those south of the Guadalupe River and southeast of IH-35; it will be located in Guadalupe County and help the six schools within walking distance.
The building will be 23,250 square feet and include study rooms, meeting rooms, a large public plaza, a garden space, cafe services, book sales and restrooms.
A total of 3,607 residents voted for Prop C, or 55.28% of the total 6,525 votes. There were 2,918 votes against the proposition, or 44.72%.
Voters OK 2 of 3 CISD props
Comal Independent School District voters approved two of the district’s three bond proposals in the May 6 election, for a total of about $588 million.
Voters approved Proposition A, a $560.7 million bond to build new schools and address campus safety.
Proposition A received 5,357 votes, or 51.15% of the vote. A total of 5,117 people (48.85%) voted against the proposal.
The funds will build three new elementary schools to accommodate growth in the Mayfair development and address capacity at Bill Brown, Johnson Ranch, Oak Creek and Freiheit elementary schools.
The funds will also build a ninth middle school to relieve Canyon Middle School.
Proposition A will build a new Life Bridges campus for young adults with disabilities, and will renovate and expand the district’s sports and agriculture facilities.
The money will also fund HVAC, electrical and roofing projects. Campus security technology upgrades will also benefit from the bond.
Comal ISD voters rejected a $46 million bond proposal that would have replaced the bleachers at Canyon Lake High School stadium.
About 60% of the voters, or 6,292 votes, cast ballots against Proposition B. The proposal had 4,172 votes (39.87%) in favor.
The CLHS bleachers currently have only one exit, and officials have said it is difficult to evacuate the stadium in case of bad weather or another emergency.
Proposition B would have also added a field house at Davenport and expanded the bleachers.
Voters approved the district’s $28 million Proposition C bond proposal with 5,935 votes (51.62%) in favor and 5,057 (48.38%) against.
Proposition C will fund student learning devices and classroom technology across Comal ISD.
