New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno has introduced a balanced $368.67 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2022-23, which includes employee compensation increases of 5.5%, new police and firefighter positions and a property tax rate reduction to support it.
Camareno introduced his proposal during a special City Council meeting last week.
All city funds will total $368,673,416, combining $312,090,024 in budgeted expenditures with $56,583,392 in year-ending fund balance. That’s an increase of about $46.3 million from the current adopted budget, driven by multiple factors, such as one-time funding to support various equipment and initiatives in the general fund of about $12 million. In addition, the city’s grant fund includes the allocation of all active and pending grants, which totals nearly $27 million.
“Each of the budgets that I’ve been part of in my career have not been able to address all the needs of the organization,” Camareno told council members during the budget presentation. “The goal is to try to address as many as possible. We’re trying to strike a balance of those needs of the organization, and I believe that this proposed budget addresses many of the needs of this organization — certainly not all.”
The proposed budget includes $175,623,890 in total revenue, an increase of about $21 million in comparison to the last fiscal year. The increase is driven by a number of factors, such as the continued return to pre-pandemic revenue in the general fund, enterprise funds and other special revenue funds — projected state and federal revenue to offset active and awarded grants.
Available funds to support the budget also include $108,475,593 in capital reserves and $84,573,933 in reserves.
“Such an important thing to do is to maintain strong financial reserves,” Camareno said. “That goes into the ratings that the bond rating agencies give us, which then determines the interest rate of which we issue debt.”
Expenditures for all funds come to $312,090,024, an increase of about $39 million in comparison to the last fiscal year. The increase is driven by a number of factors, such as one-time funding in the general fund and the full allocation of all active and pending grant-related expenditures.
The budget allocates all available capital funds, a large portion of which will not be spent on projects for two to three years. The increase in debt service is associated with the remaining 2013 and 2019 bonds as well as a recently approved $10 million public safety tax note.
Camareno added that conservative budgeting since the onset of the pandemic allows for a significant investment in one-time equipment, technology and initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year.
Tax rates
The budget was calculated with a 2022 proposed combined property tax rate of 41.39 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, a reduction of about 6.15 cents from the current tax rate of 47.54 cents.
That’s the largest property tax rate decrease since 1996, according to Camareno.
The 2022 no-new-revenue tax rate, previously known as the effective tax rate, is 39.09 cents, and the voter approval tax rate is 42.33 cents.
The proposed rate for operations and maintenance, the city’s primary operating fund, is 20.5 cents, a decrease of about 4.24 cents from fiscal year 2021.
Senate Bill 2, passed by state lawmakers in 2019, prevents public entities from raising taxes by more than 3.5% annually to support the operation and maintenance rate without voter approval.
The proposed interest and sinking rate, used for debt service, is 20.89 cents, a decrease of 1.91 cents from the 2021 rate.
Council members unanimously approved the preliminary tax rate last week.
According to Camareno, the higher than anticipated growth in taxable values has provided sufficient borrowing capacity at the proposed lower rate to support the proposed $10 million public safety tax note, which was approved by council members on Monday, as well as the proposed 2023 bond program.
Fund balance
The city’s fund balance policy requires that the general fund maintain a fund balance of at least 25% or three months of operating costs. The overall proposed budget would maintain a 30% fund balance, Camareno said.
Camareno reported that adjusted city appraisals of certified values in Comal and Guadalupe counties increased from $10.23 billion in 2021 to $12.28 billion this year, with taxable values rising from $8.72 billion to $10.72 billion.
General fund revenues, which support the majority of the city’s core services, are projected at about $88.4 million, an increase of about $9 million from the previous year, driven by multiple factors such as budget to budget growth in sales taxes and the full recovery and growth of revenue sources impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as Das Rec, parks and recreation and interest earnings.
General fund expenditures are projected at $100.5 million, an increase of about $10.1 million from the previous fiscal year, driven by increased one-time investments of about $12.6 million, additional positions to support current demands for services, planned compensation increases for all city employees, inflationary adjustments to operating budgets as well as full-year funding for compensation increases and positions added in fiscal year 2022.
Sales taxes (34.6%), property taxes (29.9%) and other taxes and franchise fees (14.1%) make up nearly 76% of all general fund revenue sources.
Capital improvement projects, general government and public safety comprise the largest slices of budgeted general fund expenditures.
Proposed expenditures for other funds are as follows: capital funds, $111,048,092; special revenue funds, $46,447,617; debt service fund, $25,752,596; enterprise funds $19,744,990; and internal service funds, $8,480,870.
A significant majority of capital funds will not be spent until fiscal years 2024 to 2026, when several large bond projects are scheduled to occur.
New positions
Camareno said positions were added throughout the organization to address the increased demand for services.
The proposed budget includes six additional firefighters that will eventually be assigned to Fire Station No. 7, a project that broke ground last week. The proposed budget also includes a civilian fire inspector to improve and maintain inspection schedules.
Funding is included to add four additional police officers, two school resource officers, a crime analyst position and a part-time training division position.
The proposal allows for staff augmentation in the Transportation and Capital Improvements Department to support the Drainage Area Master Plan Update, which is primarily grant funded, and a part-time permit technician, a cost-neutral position in the general fund.
The budget includes two business analyst positions to support existing and new software systems in the Information Technology Department, a part-time claims assistant position for the Human Resources Department, a part-time administrative assistant and a buyer position in the Finance Department.
Funding is included to support a special events coordinator position in the Communications Department to centralize community event planning and facilitation and staff augmentation in the Economic Development Department to expand access to federal funding, specifically targeted at housing initiatives.
For the Municipal Court, two part-time positions, a bailiff and a court clerk to enhance security efforts and support the current caseload are proposed.
The proposed budget calls for reclassifying a current part-time position to full-time at the Westside Community Center in anticipation of growth in visitation and program participation.
In the Parks and Recreation Department, the proposal calls for reclassifying three part-time rangers to two full-time positions, allowing for better support of year-round patrol and event management demands.
The proposed budget also includes a part-time customer service representative to enhance the development process and staff availability at the front counter and an assistant planner to provide support in maintaining statutory requirements and internal goals for development review.
The proposed budget also includes the elimination of two seasonal positions and addition of one full-time maintenance worker at Landa Park Golf Course and adding one team member at New Braunfels National Airport to support terminal operations.
Equipment & initiatives
Last week, council members moved forward with a $10 million tax note to support several critical public safety equipment and initiatives that were originally considered for the 2023 bond program. The action allows the city to initiate the purchase of the equipment and projects earlier, mitigating supply chain concerns and cost increases.
The equipment and initiatives supported by the tax note include public safety radio replacement, ladder truck replacement for the Fire Department, the renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 5 and replacement of a police command vehicle.
A total of $1.1 million is included to support one-time equipment and initiatives for the fire department, with the largest investment being three squad/hybrid use trucks deployed at the three busiest fire stations, providing significant relief to the department’s engine and ladder fleet. An additional ambulance remount is also included in the proposed budget ($205,000).
In the general fund, $187,000 is allocated to support various EMS and specialized response equipment such as IV pumps, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, rope/rescue gear and dive gear.
The police department’s proposed budget also includes about $1 million in one-time equipment and initiatives, including replacement of the body-worn camera inventory, purchase of a Truck-Mounted Attenuator to block traffic during traffic accidents and other traffic control incidents, and SWAT and patrol-related equipment.
About $1 million is included to support street maintenance equipment that includes an emulsion storage tank, an additional motor grader, an additional oversized dump truck, a drum roller, battery backup for traffic signals and the first stage of non-compliant signage replacement.
To support the city’s drainage division, $280,000 is included to replace and upgrade multiple tractor and shredder attachments. With this additional equipment, city officials anticipate that existing crews will have the capacity to provide mowing services along key Texas Department of Transportation right-of-way areas and medians such as Farm-to-Market Road 306 and Loop 337.
The proposal also includes $115,000 to support the rehabilitation of the Landa Park Aquatics Complex parking lot. The repaving funding is part of an overall stormwater treatment basin project. In total, the project is anticipated to cost approximately $900,000, the majority of which will be federally funded through the city’s Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan program.
A copy of the proposed budget and plan of municipal services is on file in the City Secretary’s Office for public inspection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
A copy is also on reserve at the New Braunfels Public Library, 700 East Common St., during regular library hours.
A copy is also available on the city website at www.newbraunfels.gov.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the council chambers at City Hall. Council members are expected to consider the first reading of the proposed budget and tax rate at that meeting.
A second reading on the proposed budget and Plan of Municipal Services, along with the property tax rate, is scheduled for Sept. 12.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
