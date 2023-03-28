The City of New Braunfels’ 2023 bond election will contain three propositions for capital improvements totaling $140,045,000.
Additionally, the bond is not projected to cause an increase in the city’s tax rate.
Proposition A deals with transportation and will total $99,330,000. This proposition is the largest of the three, making up 71% of the bond’s total cost.
The proposition aims to provide improvements to six roads.
Common Street, Loop 337 to FM 306, will cost $24,783,000. It aims to widen Common Street to a four-lane road; it also includes the addition of sidewalks, medians, turn lanes and new or upgraded traffic signals at major intersections.
Barbosa Road/Saur Lane, FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road, will cost $7,625,000. This project will widen the road from two lanes to four. Additionally, there will be improved drainage, turn lanes and traffic signals at major intersections.
Conrads Lane, Goodwin Lane to FM 1102, will cost $11,802,000. The project will include improvements such as adding turn lanes and traffic signals at major intersections, improving drainage infrastructure and improving the railroad crossing.
Kohlenberg Road, FM 1101 to IH-35, will cost $14,332,000. The road will be widened to a four-lane road, a turn lane will be added at FM 1101, a new traffic signal will be added at FM 1101 and improvements to drainage infrastructure will be made.
South Kowald Lane, FM 1101 to IH-35, will cost $10,739,000. The project will improve drainage infrastructure, improve the two-lane road by adding a center turn lane and add traffic signals and turn lanes to major intersections.
Solms Road, IH-35 to FM 482, will cost $4,839,000. Improvements to the road include adding additional turn lanes, sidewalks and improvements to drainage infrastructure.
Moreover, citywide street and intersection improvements — two additional projects — will be made to fix existing curbs, sidewalks and street pavements; additionally, improvements to intersections include new turn lanes and traffic signals.
Phase one of citywide intersection improvements will cost $5,210,000, and citywide street improvements will cost $20 million
Proposition B pertains to parks and recreation and costs $12,155,000 — 9% of the total cost.
This proposition will cover Mission Hill Park phase two; the 10-acre park will see improvements such as an observation tower, trails, event space, and plant preservation and education opportunities.
It will be the first public park for residents west of Loop 337.
Proposition C deals with library facilities and totals $28,560,000 — 20% of the bond’s total cost.
The project under this proposition would go toward a southeast library branch.
The building would be 23,250 square feet and located in Guadalupe County. Moreover, it would be within walking distance of six schools.
The library will include a garden space, study rooms, meeting rooms, cafe services, book sales and a large public plaza.
Early voting takes place from April 24 to May 2. Election Day is set for May 6.
