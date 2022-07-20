New Braunfels city leaders continue the process toward a proposed 2023 bond election.
Plans call for a series of public meetings to review the 22 proposed projects now in preliminary design and provide input and feedback on those conceptual plans.
“These come-and-go-style meetings give residents the opportunity to look over the conceptual plans for each of the proposed projects, meet with city staff and ask questions about each project,” said Garry Ford, the city’s director of transportation and capital improvements. “Then residents will be asked to provide valuable feedback that will later be used by the Bond Advisory Committee and City Council as decisions are made about which projects might move forward for a possible bond election.”
The meetings have been broken up into four main categories based on the type of projects that will be available for review.
Here is the schedule:
• Libraries — July 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Klein Road Elementary School, 2620 Klein Way
Projects under consideration: Southeast library branch and Main library expansion, outdoor program and garden area
• Transportation/Economic and Community Development — July 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave.
Projects under consideration: Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306, Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to the city limits, Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35, citywide intersection improvements, South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35, citywide pedestrian improvements, North-South Collector Phase 1 from I-35 to FM 1101, Downtown right-of-way enhancements, Gruene Road from New Braunfels Street to Rock Street, Orion Drive from Goodwin Lane to the city limits, Solms Road from I-35 to FM 482, River Road from Lakeview Boulevard to Loop 337
• Parks and Recreation — Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center
Projects under consideration: Mission Hill Park Phase 2, Landa Park circulation improvements, Guadalupe River Park, Community park development (northwest area), H-E-B soccer field renovation and Callen’s Castle Park
• Public Safety — Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at Fire Station No. 5, 1250 W. County Line Road
Projects under consideration: Fire Station No. 5 expansion
Preliminary design on the Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue drainage improvement project will be completed in September for further consideration for a proposed 2023 bond election.
New Braunfels City Council members in May voted to forward 22 proposed capital projects to the preliminary design phase for potential inclusion on a 2023 bond ballot.
The city’s Bond Advisory Committee recommended the projects to the City Council after meeting eight times between January and April and considered data related to projects developed by city staffers and related boards and committees.
Council members targeted around $180 million in capital projects needing preliminary design or an update. The targeted amount was based on available funds for the preliminary design process, not the proposed bond amount, estimated at $140 million without requiring a tax rate increase.
Other projects on the table for a potential 2023 bond program that have either previously completed a design study and cost estimate or were already underway through another funding source before the Bond Advisory Committee recommended to City Council include:
