As the city turns its collective attention to the Comal County Fair & Rodeo, many New Braunfels facilities will be closed on Sept. 23 to observe the Fair Day holiday.
The list of closures beginning this Friday includes City Hall, municipal court, the public library, parks and recreation administrative offices, the Fischer Park Nature Center, solid waste and recycling administrative offices, and the Westside Community Center. The library is also slated to be closed on Sept. 24 and 25.
The city’s residential and commercial garbage and recycling will be picked up at its normal scheduled time.
Das Rec will be opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on and the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will be open at its regular time.
For more information visit https://www.nbtexas.org, or call 830-221-4000 regarding other specific facilities or amenities.
