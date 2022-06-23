The city of New Braunfels is implementing a pilot program of streetscape improvements at key intersections on San Antonio Street to improve pedestrian safety and increase driver visibility downtown.
Plans call for city crews to install the temporary fixtures where San Antonio Street intersects with Academy Avenue, Comal Avenue and Market Avenue during the summer.
Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, told New Braunfels City Council members in a recent meeting that pedestrian safety and overall walkability in Downtown New Braunfels have been key priorities of both the city and its stakeholders.
“We have ongoing safety concerns in the downtown area,” Jewell said. “We’ve heard pretty regularly about visibility issues for drivers. Also, because of increased pedestrian activity and traffic, especially in the east San Antonio corridor, we’re seeing a lot more conflicts.”
Jewell added that the nature of the project would allow for testing and refinement of the proposed improvements before they become permanent, as crews will use temporary materials such as flexible delineators and paint.
The project consists of curb extensions at intersections, increasing visibility and decreasing pedestrian cross distance, and separation strips between on-street parking and travel lanes, providing additional safety and better defining spaces for parking.
The project also includes installing high-visibility crosswalks to increase pedestrian safety and visibility.
“The demand for on-street parking in Downtown New Braunfels has caused motorists to illegally park their vehicles in some of the areas that we’ve designated and already striped for no parking,” Jewell said. “But vehicles continue to occupy them.”
The concept plan includes restriping crosswalks and adding curb extensions at San Antonio Street and Academy Avenue. Crews would add curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks and separation strips at the San Antonio Street intersections with Comal Avenue and Market Avenue.
Jewell said city staffers emailed project information to downtown businesses, added information to the city’s website and will accept feedback via the website after installation.
Preliminary design for permanent improvements at the intersections is underway to prepare for a possible 2023 bond election.
According to Jewell, the estimated cost for the pilot project is $10,000 to $20,000.
