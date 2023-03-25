Nevermind, the taxpayers will take care of it…
CISD has yet another bond package on the May ballot, this one for $634.6 million dollars. Over the life of the bonds, about 50% of the $634.6 million will be paid out in tax-free interest. That means those of us who pay taxes will be getting a $634.6 million dollar wish list package (that includes not one penny for actual education) for about $952 million dollars.
The $634.6 million dollar bond package will generate about $30 million dollars a year in tax free income for somebody — $30 million that will have no income tax paid on it. Just imagine how many more goodies we could get for $952 million instead of $634.6 million dollars. We are told, “Don’t worry, it won’t require your tax rate to be increased.” Great news. Our tax rate, among the highest in the nation, will not have to be increased for yet another wish list bond proposal.
It is gratuitous for school officials to be telling us, who support them, how much in taxes we should be paying. It is as if they were saying, “Go to HEB and buy $100 worth of groceries. Then pay $150 for it.” We are a rich region. It is time for us to get off this never-ending cycle of debt. Our elected leaders need to find a way to get better value for our tax dollars.
