A few Comal ISD parents attended a community meeting to express they want to find a superintendent who serves the district community, understands the challenges teachers face and makes decisions based on the needs of the district.
The meeting, held Wednesday evening at Smithson Valley High School, sought additional input after closing a public survey on Sunday, Aug. 7, to aid the board’s search to replace Andrew Kim, who stepped down in June.
When asked about the district’s strengths, the public said offering a school of choice helps students prepare for the future — something the new superintendent should maintain.
Also mentioned was support of student differences, especially with school activities. Additionally, attendees commended the district’s connection with the community in getting donations and volunteers.
One of the biggest qualities they valued in a leader was communication and transparency. The new superintendent should be forthcoming about what’s going on — good and bad — and be willing to share it.
During a time when so many educators are leaving the profession, the public wants a superintendent who works with teachers to address the problem and find a solution.
Also on the agenda were the challenges facing the new superintendent when they come onboard.
The public put emphasis on the district’s rapid growth, and the one who fills the position should have the foresight to act before it becomes a larger issue.
Bonds were one way the public sought to address growth. However, when trying to get them passed they were confronted with changing demographics and lack of community support.
Safety and security in light of Uvalde were on the mind of several participants. The community suggested the district take a hard look at gaps in school security and make necessary changes.
Concerns regarding teacher pay, the mental health of students and staff following COVID-19, and taking further student disciplinary actions were also raised at the meeting.
Rather than action, the majority wanted the new hire to get to know the county, the hiring team and get familiar with the district’s policies and procedures in the first 100 days.
Before the meeting, those in attendance shared some of their top priorities when selecting a superintendent while reflecting on the district’s predecessor.
“(Kim) established for parents a really good expectation for great communication, we got significant amounts of information from him,” Jennifer Duplantis said. “I think the new superintendent should build upon the trust that was established with Andrew Kim, and continue that level of communication.”
Austin Hughes, a father of two kids attending Comal ISD schools, also attended the meeting and was curious about the change.
“The experience that we’ve had with the previous (superintendent) we liked a lot,” Hughes said. “They seemed very family oriented and spiritual, and we liked that. We’re hoping to see those same kinds of qualities in whoever it is that ends up replacing (him).”
The hiring process will happen over an extended period of time starting with receiving applications, which are due Monday, Aug. 15. The board will then review applications, hold interviews and then name a finalist, who will be announced 21 days before they’re hired.
The board plans to discuss information from the survey and the meeting during the next board meeting on Monday, Aug. 22.
