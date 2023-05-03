It’s been about two decades since Circle Arts Theatre performed “Windows are Only Solid Air” on the main stage.
The show will now return to the spotlight as a special tribute to its creator.
The script was penned by former theatre executive director Roberta Elliott, who died this past October at the age of 67.
The Inner Circle, the theatre’s touring youth company, will host three performances next week.
Robin Williams, show director and the theatre’s artistic director, said Elliott began writing the script in the late 1970s.
“It’s really a legacy, something that has been passed on from generation to generation of people in our theatre,” said Williams, who also leads the Inner Circle. “We wanted to do something to honor Rob this season, and so that’s what this is all about.”
“Windows” was last performed on the main stage in 1993.
The self-discovery piece centers around the main character “Person.”
Person has different traits that are personified and vying for leadership, including the loner, philosopher, ego, achiever, entertainer and bleeding heart.
Outside “judges” of society, family and church weigh in on what kind of person the main character should become.
“It really fits so many ages,” Williams said. “We keep on going through these same problems and issues over and over in our lives, and every so often you get to rediscover and figure out who you are and how you got there.”
In addition to “Windows,” Elliott also authored a play titled “Orphans on the Guadalupe” — a historical piece about early founders of New Braunfels.
Elliott also wrote countless melodramas and children’s shows.
“She really was a playwright,” Williams said. “Roberta would never say she was a writer, but she wrote a ton.”
Elliott’s mother Elizabeth founded the theatre in 1968.
A decade later, Roberta Elliott created The Inner Circle.
Area high school and middle school students work on three to five shows every year, including shows for local elementary schools and a state youth theatre conference.
Williams remarked on the “incredible impact” Elliott had on local youth.
“The family that she created, the camaraderie that we now have — she helped so many kids figure things out and become who they are,” Williams said.
The “Windows” show is an opportunity to continue that legacy.
Williams sorted through several of Elliott’s scripts and worked to ensure the set was as close to the original as possible.
Showtimes are Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for $15 at circleartstheatre.org.
