For the last 50 years, movie lovers have hand-jived their way through Rydell High School, fawned over the cliques and drama and envied Greased Lightnin’ — and now it is live at Circle Arts Theatre!
Sandy and Danny are back in school after a summer full of lovin’ and now they have to figure out what their relationship looks like at school. Rizzo and the Pink Ladies are back and badder than ever and the Greasers are back at their shenanigans! Join Circle Arts to relive the ’50s, a few classic tunes and all the best dance moves.
This full ensemble cast is set to take the audience back in time and bring this classic film to life for movie lovers of every generation. Whether one grew up watching Sandy and Danny, or they are a first-timer, audience members are sure to love it from start to finish. Edison Cottle (Danny) and Presley Batkins (Sandy) make their Circle Arts Theatre debut with a splash and are unforgettable as these iconic, complicated love birds.
The Pink Ladies, made up of Linsey Bared (Rizzo), Kaley Bared (Marty), Mckynzie Bartee (Frenchy) and Kiara De La Cruz (Jan), each bring personality and charisma to their individual characters and together they create the perfect girl gang energy. The T-Birds live up to the originals with Cottle (Danny), Aaron Dyball (Kenickie), Breckin Murphy (Sonny), Drew Heitmeyer (Roger) and Justin Bailey Whitley (Doody) being smooth, goofy, and endearing.
In addition to the lead groups, the show is full of strong ensemble characters, like Patty (Mattea Helton), Eugene (Heston Montagne), and Ms. Lynch (Leslie Irwin) that bring Rydell High and the ’50s back in style.
This production is the perfect mix of ] favorite classics like “Summer Lovin’” and “We Go Together,” plus some that might not be recognized from the original.
When asked about the show and rehearsal process, director Robin Williams said she’s been wanting to do the show since it was first slated to be at Circle Arts in 1997 but didn’t come to fruition. At the time, she wanted to be in it, of course, but she’s been hoping to direct it since 2016.
“I knew while directing ‘Footloose’ that I needed to direct ‘Grease,’” Williams said. “The excitement and energy that these teens and teen-ish types bring to the table is contagious. You can’t help but leave rehearsals with a smile on your face and a spring in your step. And the talent. All I can say is, wow!”
Circle Arts Theatre’s production of “Grease” is musically directed by J Flores and choreographed by Robin Williams, Hattie Marks and Mattea Helton. Grease is written by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs. Grease is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.
“Grease” opens Friday, July 7 and shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sunday, July 30. A benefit performance to go toward the Comal Community Band is set for July 8.
On July 15, Circle Arts will have 30 tickets available at the door for “Pay What You Can Night.” Tickets are $25 (plus fees) and the show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are on sale now at www.circleartstheatre.org or by calling 830-837-6172. For more information on times, tickets, or upcoming productions, please visit the theatre’s website, www.circleartstheatre.org .
