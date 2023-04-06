Five guests have arrived at Monkswell Manor on a stormy, snowy evening and Mr. and Mrs. Ralston are in for a weekend to remember.
As their guest house comes to life with a mix of guests, an officer arrives to inform them that Monkswell Manor may be connected to a recent murder. The guests are then left to untangle the story before it’s too late.
Full of over-the-top characters, sophisticated humor, and drama, Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery — with a dark twist of “Three Blind Mice” — is the world’s most successful and longest-running play.
This stellar cast brings intrigue and mystery while balancing moments of humor throughout. Molly (Chelsea dePaula) and Giles (Abel Saenz) Ralston are newly married and new to guest home entrepreneurship. Their first weekend with guests will surely put them to the test as business owners and as a couple.
Their guests include a variety of characters from every background. Christopher Wren (James Conger) is a quirky, anxious man; Mrs. Boyle (Dorothy Lin Imrie) is an upper class woman with the highest of standards; Major Metcalf (Ralph Gill) is an army veteran; Miss Casewell (Kaley Bared) is an intriguing traveler and Mr. Paravacini (Carter Peterson), a surprise, over-the-top Italian guest.
The guests soon find out about a local woman who has been murdered. Suddenly, Detective Sergeant Trotter (Noah Tarnow) who has been placed in charge of the intriguing case, arrives at the guesthouse, believing one of them may be involved. No one is quite who they say they are, but who is guilty of murder?
When asked about the show and rehearsal process, director Mckynzie Bartee said, “We worked really hard on each scene separately and each of them have beautiful moments.”
Bartee is the technical director at Circle Arts Theatre and this is her first show to direct at the theatre.
“The Mousetrap” is the longest running show in history for a reason. It has continued to entertain audiences due to its dry humor, timeless story, and continued mystery.
“The Mousetrap” is written by Agatha Christie and is produced with special arrangement with Concord.
“The Mousetrap” shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 through Sunday, April 16. There will not be a matinee on Sunday, April 9 in observance of Easter but a 2 p.m. show on Saturday, April 8 has been added.
Tickets are $25 (plus fees) and this show is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Tickets are on sale now at www.circleartstheatre.org or by calling 830-837-6172. For more information on times, tickets, or upcoming productions, please visit the theatre’s website, www.circleartstheatre.org.
