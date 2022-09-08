A Cibolo woman died late Thursday following a pedestrian traffic accident on State Highway 46 South at Krause Lane, according to authorities.
Authorities identified the victim as 32-year-old Alix Trask of Cibolo. The next of kin has been notified.
New Braunfels first responders were dispatched to the scene around 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found that Trask had been walking in the right-hand lane of travel on inbound Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels when she was struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures immediately upon arrival at the scene, but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Guadalupe County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Seguin, was uninjured in the incident. According to authorities, she immediately stopped following the collision and cooperated fully with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed.
The New Braunfels Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene and closed portions of the highway for about three hours while conducting a complete accident reconstruction investigation.
