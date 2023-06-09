Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex restaurant, may have originated in Austin, but it will soon set its roots down in New Braunfels in early fall.
The restaurant will be located at 2735 IH-35 and marks Chuy’s first location in New Braunfels.
Chuy’s has been around since 1982, bringing fresh and made-from-scratch recipes to customers in a fun and colorful atmosphere.
Former New Braunfels resident and current Chuy’s Vice President of Operations Tommy LaRue said he was excited about the restaurant’s opening.
According to LaRue, there have been several requests to open a location in town, and the Chuy’s team is excited to share their food and support the community.
The New Braunfels location will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chuy’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Chuy’s happy hour is available on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with drink specials and $5 chips and dip appetizers.
Fan favorites on the menu include Chuy’s famous “Big As Yo’ Face” burritos, creamy jalapeño sauce and “Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom” enchiladas.
Further Chuy’s New Braunfels updates will be available at https://www.facebook.com/ChuysNewBraunfels .
