After the winter storm that tore through parts of Texas and left residents with rolling power outages and a boil water notice for several days last February, New Braunfels Bible Church’s pastor, Phil Congdon returned to a sight that could only be described as “haunting.”
With the headlights of his car shining into the entryway Congdon could make out the water dripping from what seemed like every corner of the building stemming from a busted pipe in the church’s sprinkler system, which had rained down water destroying everything in its path.
“It just looked like a bomb had gone off, and there was water dripping everywhere — like Rainforest Cafe had gone berserk,” Congdon said.
The eerie scene left Congdon stunned and the rest of the church’s congregation without a proper sanctuary. However, following countless months of repairs and upgrades to New Braunfels Bible Church, the church is finally reopening its doors on Sunday, May 29.
When the pipe to the church’s sprinkler system froze and cracked from the frigid temperatures, the sanctuary along with the classrooms on the main floor were doused with water creating an estimated $500,000 in damages to the building.
Dennis Kirchner, who was in charge of the building’s repairs, recalls the fateful day he got the call from the fire alarm company alerting him to the system going off, which he believed to be in response to the rolling outages.
However, when Kirchner arrived at the scene the alarm system was blaring and the strobe lights were whirling with life creating a sensory overload for the church staff member.
“When I walked in it was just like Niagara Falls — the water was coming off that first floor, the alarm was going off and there were strobes going all over the place,” Kirchner said. “It was quite a sight — I’ll never forget it.”
After turning off the system, Kirchner grabbed his phone to document the damage to the over 30-year-old building.
Video shot by Kirchner shows 3 inches of standing water near the stage and white debris from the ceiling, which floated along the path of the current, clinging to the wet carpet.
The first course of action taken was to dry out the building and try to remove as much water as possible from the flooded areas. It was done over the course of several days with many inside and outside the church community volunteering their time and equipment to do the job.
When it came time to repair the damages, church members and volunteers began by tearing up the damp carpet, which had molded during the ordeal, and then started on removing some of the sheetrock.
While they worked on the church’s infrastructure, people in the community donated money for the projects, brought food for those who were working and spent time helping move furniture into a storage container.
Kirchner was tasked with the difficult job of overseeing most of the repairs, but was offered help from skilled professionals to work on things like audio and visual setups and plumbing, which one person came off the street to help with.
“Was I qualified to do this? No. Was that my profession? Is that my bailiwick? I mean, no,” Kirchner said. “God provided people at the right time to advise me and to help me understand what the issues were.”
However, the unfortunate circumstances that led to the repairs also provided an opportunity to make some much needed updates to the building, such as replacing outdated lighting fixtures with LED lights, installing laminate flooring and getting a new air conditioning unit.
“It was like we were putting new tires on a Model T, because there were things that were really old, and then there were other things that were really new,” Congdon said. “As a pastor I would say I think God gave us an opportunity here.”
While use of the facility was unavailable, the church’s family center served as a multipurpose area for the congregation’s needs. For the last few months it has been rearranged as a sanctuary, youth center and an event space, and now that the room is no longer needed it can go back to its original design.
“I’m excited about getting back in there and being in the auditorium again, but at the same time, I crave a continuation of the joy and the togetherness and the unity that this forced us to really cultivate (as a community),” the pastor said.
The church’s congregation and members of the community will be able to see the new and improved sanctuary at New Braunfels Bible Church when it reopens on Sunday, May 29.
