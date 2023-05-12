CHRISTUS Santa Rosa and Texas Neuro Spine welcomed the public to the revamped neuroscience institute at 189 E Austin Street on Thursday.
Neurosurgeon Juan Padilla is eager to care for local patients as a fellow New Braunfels resident.
“This is the opportunity for them to stay in the area and receive the same treatment that they would receive elsewhere,” Padilla said. “We’ve started doing spine (care) here, and then in October, we’ll start doing brain (care).”
The CHRISTUS/TNS clinic specializes in diagnosing and treating neurological and spinal disorders.
TNS offers several state-of-the art medical technologies, including a laser surgery that is less invasive for procedures like tumor removal.
One piece of equipment “acts as a GPS” for the exact anatomy of the individual’s brain and spine, so Padilla and his team know precisely where and how to operate.
“That way a patient can go home without any worries,” Padilla said.
The office is also staffed with neurologists and pain medicine and rehabilitation specialists.
“This community has never had a full-time neurosurgeon,” said TNS neurosurgeon George Galvan. “Finally, after all these years, Dr. Padilla lives here, and he practices here full-time, and patients will be staying in this city and be cared for by physicians in this city.”
Padilla said that having additional doctors and services at the San Antonio Texas Neuro Spine locations enhances the medical staff’s ability to care for complex conditions.
“We have a lot of strengths here,” Padilla said. “If we don’t have all the equipment here to solve a specific problem, we have the help of our whole team.”
