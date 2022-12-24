The origin of the Christmas tree began, as the story goes, in 1536 by the German Protestant Reformation founder Martin Luther. Walking through a pine forest near his home in Wittenberg, he saw stars twinkling among the branches of the trees. He set up a candle-lit fir tree in his home to remind his children of the starry heavens from whence their Savior came.
The Christmas tree was brought to England in 1800 by Queen Charlotte, the German born wife of George III. The tree was set up at Queen’s Lodge, Windsor. Also, German Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s consort, who were first cousins, brought the Christmas tree into Windsor Castle in 1840.
The President of the U.S., Benjamin Harrison, began the tradition of placing a decorated tree in the White House on Christmas morning in 1889.
The first recorded U.S. Christmas trees on display were in the 1830s in the homes of German settlers in Pennsylvania. However, during the American Revolution many Americans saw the holiday traditions celebrated by Hessian (German mercenary troops hired by the British).
Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht (Silent Night, Holy Night) was first sung in 1818 at a Christmas Eve Mass in Oberndorf, Austria. The song was written in 1816 by a young Austrian priest, Joseph Mohr. The melody was composed by Franz Xaver Gruber, a school master and organist. River flooding had possibly destroyed the church organ. Mohr asked Gruber to compose a melody with guitar accompaniment. Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht has been translated into more than 300 languages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.