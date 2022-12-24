Whether they’re holiday classics or modern favorites, everyone has a “must-see” Christmas movie.
These films are some of the Herald-Zeitung editorial staff’s favorite holiday flicks they make a point to watch every year.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” —Tucker Stephenson, managing editor
As the boss, I have to set the bar high. And there’s perhaps no better way to celebrate Christmas than enjoying the Griswold family’s incredibly wacky — yet somehow completely believable — holiday celebration.
The family is all there, even Cousin Eddie, but the story is all about the father, Clark, as he navigates the usual pitfalls leading up to Christmas — including the lights, the neighbors and the ever-important holiday bonus from his company.
It’s a must-watch comedy for the more mature crowd. To paraphrase Clark, “Merry Christmas from the jolliest bunch of @$#%&* this side of the nuthouse!”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — Theresa Davis, assistant managing editor
I’m pretty traditional when it comes to the holidays, and there’s nothing more classic than the 1946 film with Jimmy Stewart.
Every year, I love watching George Bailey learn what’s important in life with the help of guardian angel Clarence.
I sigh when George tells Mary he’d lasso the moon for her. My heart aches when a weary George realizes he’s lost everything. But there’s nothing better than seeing the family back together at the end.
It’s sappy, I know. But isn’t that what the holidays are all about?
“Klaus” — Sumit Nagar, sports editor
This 2019 Netflix animation is not a long beloved Christmas classic like some other films on this list — or whatever the heck Catherine picked. However, “Klaus” provides the same level of joy and spirit you’d expect from any other holiday flick.
The story follows an under-qualified postman who befriends a secluded toy maker named Klaus to deliver gifts to the young children of a feuding, frozen town, creating the mythos of the jolly red-suited giant we all know and leave milk and cookies for.
If you’re looking for a family-friendly addition to your long-standing holiday watchlist, “Klaus” should be that movie.
“Gremlins” — Alma Hernandez, photographer
A few years ago I caught Gremlins at the movie theater during the holiday season. It was my first viewing as an adult and I fell in love with it all over again.
It’s Christmas Eve and a father buys his son a “pet” as a Christmas gift. The explicit rules for caring for this pet are broken immediately and we see cute creatures turn evil and absolutely wreak havoc on the town ruining Christmas.
It may be a non-traditional pick but it’s a roller coaster of fun, dark humor, fantastic special effects and can be viewed as a critique on American consumerism.
“A Christmas Story” — Hannah Thompson, city/growth reporter
Although “A Christmas Story” may seem like a generic pick, it is a classic for a reason. The movie follows Ralphie, a young child who tries to convince his parents to get him a BB gun.
Not only does Ralphie remind us of the child-like excitement and anticipation we had when the Christmas season rolled around, but it also perfectly captured the imaginative spirit of every child.
Among my family, it has become a tradition to watch the movie both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; it plays in the background when baking cookies and remains on loop until we open presents on Christmas day.
“Just Friends” — Catherine Wilson, education reporter
Before Ryan Reynolds was crowned People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, he starred in a holiday romantic comedy opposite Anna Faris and Amy Smart called “Just Friends.”
While Reynolds wearing a fat suit for the role didn’t exactly age well, the performances are just as comedic as they were in 2005, especially the one given by Faris, who stole the screen in every scene.
From Faris’ wannabe pop star persona accidentally getting hit with a taser and the hilarity of the aftermath to Reynolds’ failed attempts to win the affection of his high school crush while stranded in his hometown over Christmas, this movie guarantees more than a few laughs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.