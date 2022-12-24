Far below the Hill Country soil, carolers sing holiday tunes in the vast, echoing rooms at Natural Bridge Caverns.
The annual Christmas at the Caverns event drew thousands of visitors to celebrate the holiday season and raise money for local food banks.
Soloists and groups performed holiday songs throughout the caverns.
David Uminski belted out a powerful rendition of “O, Holy Night,” in the Castle of the White Giants room.
“Music has nothing to do with my day job,” said Uminski, a college professor. “I absolutely love coming out to sing here.”
Ticket sales helped raise money for the New Braunfels Food Bank and San Antonio Food Bank.
Event attendees also brought non-perishable goods to donate to the food banks.
General manager Terri Adams said she enjoyed seeing visitors bring their families to the caverns this holiday season.
Some groups arrived with three or even four generations of relatives.
“The cavern feels very spiritual to me,” Adams said. “You add family and Christmas music to that, and it’s very special.”
Christmas at the Caverns also featured a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, s’mores around the campfire and “ice skating.”
New Braunfels residents Grace and Andrew brought their family for the caroling tour.
“We’ve never been out here,” Grace said. “But we loved it. I think we’ll come back again.”
Nine-year-old Uriah had to prepare himself to descend into the deepest part on the cavern tour.
But once inside, he whistled to hear his own echo and enjoyed learning about each room.
“I was only a little scared,” Uriah said.
Temperatures were brisk outside this week.
But the caverns themselves were a balmy 70 degrees as always, with 99% humidity.
Natural Bridge Caverns started the Trail of Lights tradition during the pandemic.
Crews began preparing this year’s lights in September.
The property has at least 500 trees wrapped in lights.
The holiday light displays also have a Lone Star twist.
Twinkling longhorn cattle, cowboys, bluebonnets, prairie dogs and a giant Texas flag line the trail.
“I think we’re going to keep it,” Adams said. “It’s different from a drive, but still shows off the beauty of the Hill Country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.