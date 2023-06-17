Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz are livid about the fact that former Pres. Trump has been charged with a crime, but they seem less concerned about the charges against him of taking top secret documents home for casual storage, possibly sharing their content with visitors, and lying to multiple authorities.
Certainly, a cynic would have to conclude that these leaders don’t care about the charges, just that a former Republican president has been charged. Would they be as indignant if a Democrat were accused of the same crimes?
I strongly believe that most Republicans — like Democrats and Independents — put our nation’s laws above partisan politics. As long as we do, democracy will endure. This country we love is harmed when elected officials don’t do that.
