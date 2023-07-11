Charles M. Waldrip, Jr., 88, of New Braunfels,Texas, is with our Lord and Savior after passing peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 8, 2023. Charles was born on March 26, 1935 in San Marcos, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mattie Waldrip, sister, Martha Ann Powell and her husband John Powell.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Jane Waldrip, children, Jackie Waldrip (Bonnie), Jayne Ann Campbell (David) and Jim Waldrip (Kristina).
He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Chas Campbell (Lauren), Kayde Campbell Wolf (Kevin), Whitney Waldrip Metting (Brad), Clint Campbell (Kenzie), Jessica Waldrip Hodgson (Jaryd) and Kyle Waldrip (Caroline). Seven great-grandchildren, Carter Wolf, Harper Metting, Walker Campbell, Luke Hodgson, Paisley Campbell, Parker Campbell, Logan Hodgson and soon to be Sutton Waldrip.
Charles loved God, his family and was well-known for his golf game even up to his last month. He loved people and never met a stranger. He followed his dad in the insurance business in 1968 and later his son joined him in 1996 to make the third generation of Waldrip Insurance Agency.
Services will be at 10:00AM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337 N in New Braunfels, Texas with reception immediately following.
Memorial donations in Charles’ name can be made to Hope Hospice and New Braunfels Christian Ministries.
