SAN ANTONIO — Smithson Valley baseball’s 2023 campaign ended Friday night, falling to district opponent Boerne-Champion in two games in the regional quarterfinals at Northeast Sports Park.
The Rangers dropped game one 4-1 Thursday before losing in the season finale 7-4 the following evening.
Both teams faced off earlier in the season in a two-game District 26-5A series from April 18-21, splitting the matchup 1-1.
This time, the Chargers leaned on strong pitching to capture both contests.
In game one, the Rangers scored in the top of the first off an RBI from senior shortstop David De Hoyos for a 1-0 lead but could not score for the remaining six innings.
The Chargers scored four runs in the bottom of the third, giving them enough cushion for the victory.
Smithson Valley senior pitcher Jackson Elizondo took the loss through six innings, allowing three hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks while striking out five batters.
In game two, the Rangers fell behind 5-0 midway through the first. They responded by scoring single runs in each of the following four innings, including solo homers from senior catcher Ethan Gonzalez and Elizondo, making it a 5-4 game in the bottom of the fourth.
The Chargers brought on sophomore Aidan Smith in relief, and he slowed down the Rangers’ attack, only letting up two hits and no runs with a walk and a strikeout.
Boerne-Champion scored two more runs securing the win, and capturing the 2-0 series sweep.
The Rangers finish the year 27-9, placing second in District 26-5A (9-3), with bi-district and area titles in the playoffs.
