In the first of a two-game series, Canyon baseball fell to Boerne-Champion 6-1 to start the week.
The loss is the Cougars’ first in District 26-5A play (4-1 in district) this season and ends their six-game winning streak.
After experiencing a rain delay Tuesday midway through the second inning, both teams resumed the contest the following evening.
The Cougars were down quickly as the Chargers took a 3-0 lead in the top of first with an RBI single, followed by a two-RBI single.
Both teams went down in order in the following two frames before the contest was postponed for inclement weather.
Returning on Wednesday, Canyon got on the scoreboard at the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from senior first baseman Will Canalichio on a hard grounder out to center field, bringing in Kaemon Cantu and making it a 3-1 game.
The Chargers responded at the top of the fifth with an RBI single, followed by a two-RBI double for a 6-1 lead.
Canyon senior pitcher Bron Farr was subbed out at the mound for senior Mason Engel.
Each team finished the game with five hits through 24 at-bats, with each bullpen striking out five batters, but Canyon walked the Chargers’ batters eight times compared to the Cougars’ four.
Farr grabbed the loss through 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and six runs (three earned) while striking out four batters and walking another four.
Through 1 1/3 innings, Engel allowed no hits or runs and walked one batter.
The Cougars will finish the series on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Champion High School in Boerne.
Cougars beat T-Birds in 17-0 run-rule game
In its first contest against each other this season, Canyon softball defeated Wagner in a 17-0 run rule game Tuesday night.
The 2 1/2 inning-long contest puts another notch in the Cougars’ win column, as they remained undefeated (17-0 overall, 7-0 in district) halfway through the District 26-5A schedule.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona threw a no-hitter in that span. Five Cougars finished with multiple hits.
The Cougars will return to the field to begin the second round of district play against Veterans Memorial. In the last contest between both squads, Canyon defeated the Patriots in a 10-0 shutout on the road.
The contest is set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Canyon High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.