FISCHER — After a comeback victory over Lampasas last week, Canyon Lake will face Uvalde this Friday, beginning postseason play.
The Hawks (6-3 overall, 5-0 in district) finished the season as the sole crown-bearer of the District 13-4A-I championship. The team has traveled a long way since starting the season 0-3.
“[Our kids] responded after a tough start,” head coach Charley Drum said. “We knew it would be hard. You wanna win them all, but they’ve won all the meaningful games so far, so I’m real proud of them. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10-0 or 5-5 as long as you win those five district games in a six-team district… We’ve put ourselves in a good position, and the kids deserve it.”
It is the squad’s first district championship since 2017. This year’s Hawks want to outperform that season’s team, who made it to the third round of the playoffs.
“If you asked our kids, they want to surpass that,” Drum said. “They want to go farther than any team has in Canyon Lake.”
Despite having high hopes for the postseason, the Hawks are still focused on Uvalde (5-5 overall, 2-3 in district), making its first playoff appearance since 2017.
Drum and the team know the adversity the Coyotes and the city of Uvalde have dealt with after the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School.
“They are tough kids; they’re well coached,” Drum said. “Their coaching staff has done an incredible job… Just what happened to that community, it’s a testament to those kids and coach staff. They’re gonna be tough and resilient… Playing football at a high level after something like that happens, I couldn’t imagine, but it just goes to their toughness and resiliency.”
The Hawks will face the Coyotes at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.