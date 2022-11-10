A global building materials company with operations in New Braunfels has been named to the Texan by Nature 20, the official ranking by a Texas-led conservation non-profit organization founded by former first lady Laura Bush.
CEMEX USA officials announced this week that the company was recognized for its conservation efforts by Texan by Nature for programs based in the state for the fourth consecutive year.
Since 2011, Texan by Nature has been working with the state’s business community to implement Texas-led conservation practices, with their TxN 20 recognizing the best and most innovative work in conservation.
The recognition includes the company’s support of land conservation and habitat restoration at a 27,000-acre ecological corridor at the Texas-Mexico border managed by the El Carmen Land and Conservation Co. and the 33-acre Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center at its Balcones operations in New Braunfels.
Located adjacent to the Balcones cement plant and quarry on the west side of the city, the center serves as an outdoor classroom for employees, educators and students to immerse in a 20-acre biodiverse environment exclusively reserved for native landscaping, wildlife, garden beds and other educational programs.
“Sustainability and conservation are of critical importance for the future of Texas and society,” said Jerae Carlson, CEMEX USA senior vice president of sustainability, communications and public affairs. “At CEMEX, our Texas colleagues are proud to be recognized for practicing and promoting these principles. As we continue to embed sustainability in our strategy and operations, we look forward to continuing to be a good steward of the natural resources in Texas and beyond.”
The site, which impacts wildlife and plant species such as monarchs, queens, swallowtails and other butterfly species, Purple Martin and Eastern Blue Bird conservation, hummingbirds, as well as various native types of grass and wildflowers planted in the restored prairie, was recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council in 2021 as a Silver Certified conservation program.
“I’m thrilled to celebrate this year’s TxN 20,” Bush said in a statement. “They are pioneers, collaborators and changemakers. I encourage other companies to follow their example and engage in conservation. Together, we can set the standard for sustaining a prosperous economy, rich natural resources, and a secure future for the next generation.”
Joni Carswell, CEO and president of Texan by Nature, said the organization believes in building an environmentally sustainable future through actions, collaborations and innovative models in conservation.
“It is an honor to celebrate the Texas-based industry leaders that share these values and demonstrate the benefits of pairing business resources with conservation efforts to impact the globe,” Carswell said.
Headquartered near Monterrey, Mexico, CEMEX’s U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants.
