The Mid-Texas Symphony commences its 45th anniversary season with “Celebrating the Americas,” a program featuring the music of North, Central and South America.
Under the baton of Akiko Fujimoto, the performance takes place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. at Jackson Auditorium on the Texas Lutheran University campus in Seguin.
From gorgeously costumed folklórico dancers to George Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture,” the program will deliver a kaleidoscope of sound and movement that unites the cultures of the Americas through music.
Guest artists include dancers from Ballet Folklórico De La Rosa, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin.
The Ballet Folklórico De La Rosa, formed in September 1982, started out as a small group consisting of about 10 youngsters from the community. It now boasts more than 75 members.
The Ballet has performed at distinguished venues such as Chicago-DePaul University, the Texas Folklife Festival, the State Capitol and numerous weddings, quinceañeras, city events and parties.
Teatro de Artes Executive Director Yvonne M. De La Rosa said the group is ecstatic to collaborate with the Mid-Texas Symphony for the concert.
“This collaboration has been 40 years in the making, and we guarantee this will be an afternoon you will remember for a lifetime,” De La Rosa said. “Our ballet folklórico dancers have been hard at work preparing since March 2022 for this collaboration, and we are extremely proud of their work ethic, determination and dedication.”
De La Rosa added that the elaborate vestuario ensembles that concertgoers will witness at the concert would transcend numerous states and regions in Mexico.
Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin will also perform a pre-concert in the lobby with the tradition of Conjunto music. The music tells stories of the everyday lives of the working class and is a fusion of Mexican and German immigrant cultures in south Texas. Concert attendees will enjoy corridos, redovas and cumbias while walking into Jackson Auditorium.
The concert will also include a tour de force performance of Artie Shaw’s jazzy clarinet concerto by Vanguel Tangarov, which may have people dancing in the aisles.
Tangarov serves as an associate professor of clarinet at Texas State University and an artistic director and founder of the annual international clarinet event Texas State Clarinet Fiesta.
He also performs as principal clarinetist for the Austin Opera, Mid-Texas Symphony and Victoria Symphony Orchestra.
Tangarov previously served as principal clarinet of the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra in Bulgaria and the Monterrey Symphony Orchestra in Mexico.
Tangarov has performed in more than 20 countries on four continents, winning positive critical acclaim.
Equally popular as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician, he has performed in important venues worldwide, such as Berliner Filharmoniker Hall in Berlin, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Oslo Konserthaus in Norway, Symphony Hall in Boston, Bulgaria Hall in Sofia and Zaragoza Hall in Spain.
Tangarov studied clarinet with Dimitar Boyanov at the Dobrin Petkov Music High School for gifted students in his native country.
On Monday, Sept. 12, about 2,000 fifth-grade students from the Seguin, New Braunfels, Navarro and La Vernia school districts will attend a concert for free as part of the Mid-Texas Symphony’s yearly Educational Outreach program.
The Mid-Texas Symphony is the leading arts organization in our area that sustains an education program that serves more than 4,000 children each year.
